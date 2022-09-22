Source: ZESN calls for peace ahead of 2023 elections – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has implored all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful environment ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections as part of efforts to enhance electoral integrity.

The call comes as the electoral watchdog joins the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day of Peace, running under this year’s theme, “End racism. Build peace”.

“As Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in commemorating this special day, ZESN strongly believes targeted peacebuilding efforts will go a long way in preventing election violence in Zimbabwe during the 2023 pre, polling and post-election periods,” the organisation said in a statement. “Zimbabwe is a signatory to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, among others which call for the promotion of peace during elections; therefore elections are an important aspect of every society.”

ZESN noted that “peace ensures that voters are allowed to exercise their constitutional and democratic rights to cast votes and elect candidates of choice without fear or intimidation.”

“The Network calls for the strengthening of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), Faith Based Organizations (FBOs), Civic Society Organizations (CSOs), Community Based Organizations (CBOs), Education Institutions, Political Parties and the Media as they are critical stakeholders to fostering a culture of peace and tolerance in the society.”

The Network also called on the media to serve as a conduit for public debates; peace and reconciliation through promoting dialogue between contesting candidates and not proliferating hate speech.

“CSOs must continue with their watchdog role to ensure tenets of democracy and adherence to human rights are maintained and upheld.”

ZESN also urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Civic Society Organisations, Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) , the media and all institutions supporting democracy to provide citizens with objective civic and voter education focusing on peace messaging and youth engagement as this will go a long way in mitigating against conflict that leads to political and electoral violence at all stages of the electoral cycle.