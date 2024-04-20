ZETDC Clinches 500MW Solar Energy Deal With UAE-based Company

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Moyo said the solar energy project was a step forward in the government’s efforts to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere. He said (via NewsDay):

The solar power plants will directly feed into our national grid. This collaboration is a beacon of our dedication to enhancing energy security, achieving self-sufficiency and transitioning towards a green economy. The genesis of this transformative partnership began at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, where we signed a memorandum of understanding with Skypower for the development of 500MW of solar power. Today, we are not just advancing this agreement but also cementing our shared commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future.

Gurupira said that the projects that will be undertaken under the deal will help alleviate the power shortages currently bedevilling the country. He said:

The market is, therefore, ready to take up this power. On financial readiness and cost-reflective tariff, ZETDC has established a cost-reflective tariff, ensuring that we have the capacity to pay for the power generated. This financial readiness is key to the sustainable success of the project.

The project involves the construction of three major solar power plants, a 100MW solar plant in Manhizhe, Midlands Province, a 70MW in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province and 130MW in Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province.