Zifa Village facelift set to kick off 

Zifa have invited tenders for the construction of a dormitory, among other facilities.

THE Zimbabwe Football Association has moved towards sprucing up the Zifa Village to standards where it can host national team camps.

The development of the Village has been on halt for several years and the neglect has seen national teams shunning the facility for their camps.

But the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee, which is leaving office in about three months, has sanctioned the construction of a technical centre, dormitory, changing rooms and other outdoor works.

This was revealed via their latest advertisement of the tender to construct.

The tender advertisement reads: “Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is an organisation whose main purpose is to promote and foster the development of the game of football in Zimbabwe.

“To meet its objectives, Zifa intends to construct a technical centre, dormitory, pitch side changing rooms and outdoor civil engineering works at the Zifa

“No communication is permitted except by the instructions below. Contacting Zifa or the consultant’s personnel (either directly by the offeror or indirectly through a lobbyist or other person acting on the offeror’s behalf) in an attempt to influence this procurement: (1) may result in an offeror being deemed a non-responsive offeror, and (2) may result in the offeror not being awarded a contract.

“To be qualified for award of contract, the successful offeror must be registered with the relevant construction bodies, (ZBCA, CIFOZ) under Categories A or B.

“Offers shall be valid for a period of 180 days after tender opening and must be accompanied by a bank guaranteed tender security of US$40 000.”

Artistic impressions released by Zifa yesterday show beautiful facilities that would go a long way in alleviating some of the organisation’s problems, particularly for summits and camps.