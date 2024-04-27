Mysterious crocodiles terrorise Chinhoyi residents 

Mr Tinashe Farawo

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Crocodiles in Manyame River have killed four residents of Hunyani and surrounding high-density suburbs close to the river that borders Chinhoyi town and Zvimba district.

Manyame is a perennial river and is also used as the water course to bring raw water to Chinhoyi from Lake Mazvikadei or Lake Manyame, so there is always enough water for crocodiles. And with urban development expanding there are more chances of human-wildlife conflict.

The lifeless bodies of the four victims were found on the banks of the river in 2022 and were judged victims of a crocodile attack, but those residents who believe in magic view that dark forces are behind the attacks.

While some have confirmed seeing the crocodiles that have been attacking people, there are others who still believe it as dark magic since they have not set their eyes on the predators.

Naturally, crocodiles feast on hunted prey and leaving all the corpses untouched has left more questions than answers to the community including Mr Abnoxious Bangira and Mr Peter Kanyuchi.

Mr Bangira said ever since he started staying in the town some 20 years ago, there were never issues of crocodiles loitering the area.

“These are crocodiles that are owned by people used for black magic purposes. How can we have crocodiles that attack, kill but not feast on their prey,” he said.

The crocodiles have ended the once-loved and source of recreation for most youths in the nearby suburbs.

They have also left those fetching water particularly for building purposes fearing for their lives.

Residents want the responsible authorities to kill the crocodiles.

Youthful Paddington James, who escaped the jaws of death this January is convinced that a dark force is behind the predators’ attacks.

“We are appealing for those responsible to gun down or drive away the animals. I almost lost my life to one of the crocodiles recently as I was fetching water. I always remember the near-death experience and wonder what was going to be the end result had it been an elderly person,” he said.

He escaped the merciless attack of the crocodile by jumping a few centimetres from where he was.

His, is the same experience as that of Ms Jane Matesanwa of Brundish Corporate adjacent to Hunyani suburb.

She had gone to the river to fetch water for resale to those doing construction work. As she was fetching her second bucket, Ms Matesanwa said she was grabbed by the predator on the right leg.

“After realising that a crocodile had grabbed me, I stood still as I loudly cried for help. I believe it was the loud noise that frightened it,” she said.

But, strange enough, as others rushed to her rescue, the crocodile was nowhere to be found.

While the residents have devised safe ways of scooping water from the river including using a diesel powered water-pump, lack of money to buy fuel sometimes forces them to fetch water manually, increasing the chances of contact with the predators.

Zimbabwe National Parks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo said they were working with the community to identify the crocodiles and eliminate them.