Source: Zim attracts more investors in energy | The Herald

Dr George Manyaya

Africa Moyo in SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt

ZESA Holdings has received applications of a combined 2 300MW of electricity from domestic and commercial consumers who require power in the next three years.

The surge in demand for electricity comes as Zimbabwe continues to attract more high value investors keen to set up businesses that will transform the economy in line with Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle-income society.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic in November 2017, and the announcement that “Zimbabwe is open for business” by President Mnangagwa, more and more foreign and local investors are stampeding to take up opportunities in various sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, services and manufacturing.

Local investors are also investing in various sectors of the economy, driven by the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” mantra.

In an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing COP 27 in Egypt, Zesa spokesperson Dr George Manyaya, confirmed that Zimbabwe was experiencing “unprecedented levels of load growth”.

“This growth is evidenced by the rate we have received physical applications of up to 2 300MW, which have to be supplied in the next three years. The coming in of Skypower Global is a most desired solution as renewables like solar are one of the fastest solutions to ease the demand supply energy.

“The (COP 27) conference is concentrating on green solutions and their contribution means big to our transition commitment. As Zesa we fully embrace this and are ready, both as the off-taker and the implementation partner,” said Dr Manyaya.

Skypower Global signed a deal worth about US$450 million for the implementation of a 500MW solar project in Zimbabwe yesterday.

The agreement was signed at the Zimbabwe Pavillion in the Tonino Lamborghini International Convention Centre in Sharm El Sheikh.

President Mnangagwa attended the signing ceremony and commended Skypower Global for investing in Zimbabwe.

Excluding independent power producers, Zimbabwe presently has a combined installed capacity of 2 240 MW.

But with the expansion of Hwange Power Station where Units 7 and 8 will generate a combined 600MW, that demand for electricity would be met.

Unit 7 is expected to be switched on sometime this month and Unit 8 in the first quarter of next year.

As part of Zimbabwe’s contribution to the fight against emissions, which are blamed for climate change resulting floods and excessive heat, there are plans under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to have renewable energy contributing around 16,5 percent or 1 100MW by year 2025 to the national mix.

By 2030, Zimbabwe wants renewable energy to contribute around 26,5 percent or 2 100MW to the national energy mix, thus reducing emissions into the atmosphere.

National Coordinator on Climate Change and Chief Director on Environment and Climate Services, Professor Prosper Matondi yesterday said Zimbabwe’s renewable energies will largely be based on hydro and solar systems.

He said hydroelectricity would be generated mainly along the Zambezi River, where there is the Kariba Dam.

Kariba South Hydro Power Station was expanded recently, to take its installed capacity to 1 050MW and is presently generating most of Zimbabwe’s electricity needs as Hwange Thermal Power Station is being expanded while some units are prone to breakdowns.

Said Prof Matondi: “There are 10 sites where we can generate hydroelectricity. But the most prominent one is the Batoka Gorge where we have potential to produce about 2 400MW.

“For all our large dams, we have at least 10 large dams in all the provinces and all of them have been purposed to produce some level of hydro power.

“Our view is that hydro power can contribute to the national grid.”

Zimbabwe is constructing a number of big dams around the country, with Tugwi Mukosi which has already been completed and commissioned, having capacity to generate 15MW of hydro power.

At Lake Gwayi-Shangani, 10MW of electricity would be generated.

Turning to solar energy, Prof Matondi said Zimbabwe was probably “one of the best zones on earth for production of solar energy”.

“The limitation has been on the cost for large infrastructure of solar energy, but we are learning from other countries. If you look at Egypt where we are right now, they are producing about 2 000MW of energy directly from solar. Of course, they are in a desert and its prime for the production of that energy and if you have checked, there is fantastic night life in Sharm El Sheikh because they are using solar energy. This is where we want to learn from others,” said Prof Matondi.

Use of solar and hydro energy will enable Zimbabwe to start down-scaling the use of fossil energy, and save the planet is being advocated by climate activists and most governments across the world.