Zim-Botswana one stop border post imminent 

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for a speedy establishment of a one-stop border post between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

He said this while addressing delegates attending the 4th Zimbabwe-Botswana Binational Commission Summit underway in Botswana.

“The unrestricted movement of our citizens as well as goods and services is an essential cog to stronger economic cooperation. In this spirit, the establishment of the One Stop Border Posts should be expedited,” he said.

In the same vein, the President said the proposed railway line between Botswana, Mozambique and Zimbabwe must be pursued as it will promote rail connectivity in the region.

“The development of cross border infrastructure projects to increase our economic efficiencies and competitiveness must be pursued with greater vigour and confidence. The proposed railway line between Zimbabwe and Mozambique (known as the Ponta Techibanjne Inter-Regional Heavy Haul Railwa Project) is highly anticipated for greater rail connectivity in the region.”

President Mnangagwa also called for investment and cooperation by the private sectors in the renewable space to support industrialisation of economies.

The 4th Zim-Botswana Bi-National Commission is set to further solidify the already strong bond between the two neighbouring countries as well as unlock avenues for collaboration.