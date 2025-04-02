Source: Zim community radios in financial distress -Newsday Zimbabwe

COMMUNITY radio stations in Zimbabwe are facing a sustainability crisis due to chronic under-funding and infrastructural challenges, Parliament has heard.

According to a presentation made by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz) before the Parliamentary Committee on Media and Broadcasting, despite the crucial role community radio stations play in promoting access to information, cultural preservation and community engagement, their long-term viability is severely compromised by a multitude of issues.

The report said community radio stations were struggling for financial sustainability due to weak financial management systems and inadequate internal controls, particularly concerning advertising revenue.

“Limited revenue streams and dependency on donor funding create financial instability. This financial vulnerability is exacerbated by lack of diversified revenue streams, leaving stations reliant on unpredictable donor support,” the authority said.

Baz indicated that limited community ownership, participation and representation in community radio stations’ governance structures are weakening long-term sustainability.

Some initial sponsors are reportedly refusing to let go, subtly maintaining influence over station operations.

Additionally, individuals, who donated buildings, are attempting to exert control over programming, undermining community-driven content development.

A major obstacle is the inadequate transmission infrastructure, preventing community radio stations from effectively serving their designated communities.

“Frequent power outages at transmission sites result in signal loss, disrupting broadcasting. While some stations have received solar backup for their studio facilities, power cuts at transmission sites continue to affect their ability to maintain consistent programming,” the Baz officials said.

The officials said although on-going capacity-building workshops were aimed at strengthening community radio stations’ operations, high staff turnover remained a significant challenge.

“Many trained personnel leave for better opportunities, creating a continuous need for retraining and capacity development, which strains resources and disrupts content production,” the report said.