Zim confident next SA admin will succeed 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ambassador David Hamadziripi

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

The new South African Government that will be constituted following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration yesterday will take the neighbouring country forward, Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi has said.

In an interview with South African broadcaster Newzroom Afrika yesterday, Ambassador Hamadziripi said Zimbabwe had been impressed by the way in which its neighbour had conducted its polls.

He said on election day, he visited some polling stations and noted utmost order and peacefulness.

“We were very much impressed by the way the election was organised. We were also part of the SADC Observer Group and the African Union Observer Group. I had the privilege of visiting a few polling stations on that day, it was beautiful, it was quiet, it was very peaceful and everybody went about their business nicely,” he said.

“Clearly for us, we know that South Africa has gone through a similar period where you have had a government of national unity. It is an experience you have had before. We have every confidence that the government that is going to be appointed after this inauguration is one that is going to take South Africa forward, promote good neighbourliness, regional and continental integration.”

Amb Hamadziripi said both South Africa and Zimbabwe were important countries in the region so their upholding of democracy in their respective elections would certainly go a long way in aiding regional development.

“South Africa is a very important member of SADC, and also an important member of Africa. We look forward to a government that will continue that leadership, that activism in Africa.

“In Zimbabwe, we do have elections that are held according to the laws, the regulations and the practices of our country, and indeed according to the practices that we have signed to, under the SADC Election Observer Convention.

“But you do have a different political experience and a very different opposition in terms of how they relate to the management, governance, and the growth of democracy in the country,” he said.