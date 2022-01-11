HIGH Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi will on Tuesday 25 January 2022 preside over the hearing and determination of an application filed by some prisoners seeking an order compelling Zimbabwean authorities to allow them to vote during elections.

Source: Zim court hears prisoners demand to vote – The Zimbabwean

In the application which was filed in June 2017, but is being heard

now after the presiding Judge Justice Clement Phiri passed on in

January 2021 after reserving judgment in July 2018, the prisoners want

the High Court to issue an order compelling Justice, Legal and

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi, Zimbabwe

Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba and

ZEC as the elections management body, to register them on the national

voters roll and facilitate their voting on election day.

The prisoners, Yvonne Musarurwa, Tungamirai Madzokere and Last

Maengahama, who have since been released from Chikurubi Female Prison

and Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, and are represented by Advocate

Tererai Mafukidze, instructed by Jeremiah Bamu of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights, argued that since the period that they had been in

prison detention from 2011, ZEC had neither carried out any voter

education, including voter registration nor enabled prisoners to vote

during the several general and by-elections which were held in

Zimbabwe.

Musarurwa, Madzokere and Maengahama argued that they were asserting

their constitutional rights particularly the right to vote in

elections and referendums as enshrined in Section 67 (3) (a) of the

Constitution.

They argued that they are entitled to exercise their political rights

regardless of their status as detainees.