Zim Covid-19 cases breach 100 000 

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 cases breached the 100 000 mark after 1 767 new cases were recorded yesterday while 107 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease.

This brings to 101 711 cases since the virus was first detected in the country in March last year while 3 280 have been recorded.

“As of 27 July 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 101 711 confirmed cases, 70 496 recoveries and 3 280 deaths,” the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in its latest statement.

Harare had the highest fatalities with 54 deaths while Mashonaland West had 14 deaths followed by Mashonaland East with nine, Bulawayo and Midlands each recorded seven deaths, and Mashonaland Central and Manicaland had five deaths each.

Masvingo had three deaths, Matabeleland South two and one in Matabeleland North

Of the 1 767 new cases, Harare recorded the highest at 438 while Mashonaland East had 284, Mashonaland West recorded 200, Masvingo 159 and Manicaland 158.

Matabeleland North recorded 135 new cases, Bulawayo 120 new cases, Midlands 95 new cases and Matabeleland South 69 new cases.

30 657 received their first dose yesterday bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 1 522 150 while 7 469 received the second dose bringing the cumulative for the second dose to 694 685.

As of July 26, 2021, at 3 PM, there were 818 people who were hospitalised. New admissions were 120. Those who were asymptomatic were 212 while 484 had mild to moderate symptoms, 80 were severe and 42 were in Intensive Care Units (ICU).