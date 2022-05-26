Source: Zim delegation off to UAE for UN youth conference | The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

A four-member delegation left Zimbabwe yesterday for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to attend a simulated United Nations conference for youths to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The four members are Model UN Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pauline Chiripanyanga, Ms Primrose Miga, Ms Apphia Musavengana, Mrs Memory Chakwima Chakwita.

The conference runs from May 27 to 30 under the theme, “Ukraine, Russia Crisis”.

It is being conducted under the Arab Youth International Model United Nations, a recognised United Nations simulation conference and an exciting opportunity for the youths to foster dialogue on creating change and building peace worldwide.

Ms Chiripanyanga leads the delegation. She will present a paper on Zimbabwe’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We are going to attend the United Nations General Assembly simulation conference as a delegation of four.

“As you know the General Assembly is the deliberative organ in the United Nations whereby the international critical issues are discussed and deliberated on and find solution to the problems affecting different countries.

“In this simulation conference, we are going to discuss the Ukraine-Russia crisis,” she said.

Zimbabwe’s delegation will be among the 192 country teams participating at the simulation conference.

Ms Musavengana said they are excited to represent the country at an international platform where they will seek to come up with possible solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ms Miga said they were attending a young diplomat summit to prepare the youth on how to become diplomats and how to represent their countries at international platforms.

“It’s also a platform that allows to network with other youth at international level and address challenges affecting other countries,” said Ms Miga.