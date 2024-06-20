Source: Zim emigrants celebrate e-passport application in SA – The Southern Eye

ZIMBABWEANS in South Africa have hailed the introduction of an e-passport application process in Johannesburg.

In May, Home Affairs secretary Raphael Faranisi said the training of consulate staff to process passport applications had started at the embassy in Pretoria.

In the past, Zimbabweans were forced to travel back home to renew their passports, a situation that saw many remaining in that country illegally after their travel documents expired.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Community in SA chairperson Ngqabutho Mabhena welcomed the commencement of the e-passport acquisition at the Johannesburg consulate of Zimbabwe at LIA Boeing Road West in Bedfordview.

“Collection will be done at the consulate in Johannesburg on the mentioned address. The Zimbabwe Community in SA welcomes this long-awaited process which should ease the passport application process,” he said.

The move will make the documents easily accessible in the neighbouring country, where over one million Zimbabweans migrated to in search of greener pastures.

The cost of an ordinary e-passport is US$150 or its equivalent in the rand.

US$20 will be charged additionally for an ordinary passport to have a QR code.

“The facility will begin at a system trial run as from June 21 and further communication will be issued via official channels of the consulate,” Mabhena said.

“Those interested in taking part in the trial run between June 18 and 28 can contact the consulate on its WhatsApp number or its email address or its social media channels on X (formerly Twitter) as well as Facebook.”

South Africa is home to a large community of Zimbabwean migrants, which unofficial estimates say could be as many as two million.

Faranisi said they also hoped to provide passport issuing services in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.