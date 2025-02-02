Source: Zim has enough ARVs in stock: NAC | The Sunday Mail

Emmanuel Kafe

ZIMBABWE has adequate antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in stock for the 1,2 million people currently on antiretroviral therapy (ART), despite recent disruptions in international funding for HIV programmes, the National AIDS Council (NAC) has said.

The assurance follows concerns raised after the United States decided to freeze aid support through USAID, which threatened to disrupt vital HIV treatment programmes.

The freeze is part of broader cuts to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other international funding channels.

PEPFAR has been the largest funder of Zimbabwe’s HIV response, committing US$210 million for 2024 and US$200 million from October 2024 to September 2025.

NAC has, however, confirmed that the country has enough ARVs in stock to meet current needs.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, NAC chief executive officer Dr Bernard Madzima said people on ART should not panic.

“I want to assure the nation and everyone that there are enough ARVs in the country. At this stage, there is no need to panic. Anyone who needs ARVs needs to go to the facility where they collect their ARVs and they will get services,” he said.

“This current scenario, at this stage, has not affected service delivery of ARVs. But as a country, we need strategies to deal with the possible scenarios in the future so that we cover that gap, and that gap should not lead to anyone not getting treatment.

“And I am sure you read from the Central Government that as a country we stand by prioritising health and making sure that anyone who needs treatment will get the treatment that they need.”

The US policy shift has raised concerns about the long-term impact on HIV, tuberculosis and malaria programmes in the country.

Despite these challenges, the country has made notable progress in its fight against HIV.

Over the past decade, the country has achieved a 50 percent reduction in new HIV infections, thanks to the widespread distribution of ARVs.

Zimbabwe also became the first African country to approve CAB-LA, a long-acting injectable HIV prevention medication, underscoring its commitment to advancing HIV treatment and prevention strategies.

NAC says there is need to continue mobilising resources to ensure the continued success of Zimbabwe’s HIV prevention programmes.

Funds from the AIDS levy, which is a 3 percent tax on corporate profits and personal income earmarked for HIV/AIDS programmes, are “limited”.

“The AIDS levy is a very limited resource. Remember that part of it is collected in local currency and it’s difficult to then buy things from outside the country,” he added.

“So, it will not be able to cater to all the shortfalls that will happen in the health sector . . .

“So, we can only stretch it up to a point. It’s not an infinite resource; it’s very limited . . .”

Recently, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said Treasury would strengthen domestic resource mobilisation to fund the health sector following the US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation. Speaking from Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum, Prof Ncube suggested directing earmarked taxes, such as the sugar content tax and a proposed tax on fast foods, towards health initiatives.