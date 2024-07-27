Source: Zim hip-hop artiste shines in SA –Newsday Zimbabwe

Sista X said her latest single Eargasms, released on July 12, from her EP which is also set to be released before the end of this month, is an unapologetic expression of hip hop.

IN Polokwane, South Africa, is a creative, expressive mind with un-apologetic, authentic music and literature that motivate one to pursue one their desires.

Zimbabwean artiste, poet and creative writer Mercy Dhliwayo, popularly known as Sista X, has dropped a new single titled Eargasms.

The poet, originally from Emakhandeni, Bulawayo, is now based in Polokwane and has been living there for a number of years.

“Eargasms is simply that . . . eargasms for the truest heads. It is not only an exhibition of lyrical prowess, but an unapologetic stand for hip-hop in its purest form,” she said.

Her EP consists of Elements, which is the first single followed by My X and Eargasms.

“Elements acknowledges and embraces female sexuality and sensuality and further asserts the female ability to take charge in courtships and to be autonomous, yet supportive against the backdrop of a society that expects submission from women who were traditionally known to be dependants, rather than providers.” she said.

On May 24, 2024, Sista X released My X, her second single in the upcoming EP project.

My X release coincided with the celebration and commemoration of Africa Day.

According to Sista X: “It reflects on where we stand as Africans and seeks to protect what we are celebrating. While Africa is still recovering from the effects of colonial rule, its biggest handicap remains the greed of its self-serving leaders, its biggest virus since HIV, (with many) believing that the ballot box is a possible antidote.”

My X confronts this virus by asserting the value of each “X” inscribed on each ballot paper, she added.

She is back hitting strong this year compared to her debut album, X Agenda, which features spoken word and rap, in 2019.

The album was predominantly recorded and engineered by Zimbabwean producer 6ixBeats (Godknows Mutarutse of Planet 6ix Records), with two tracks being recorded by Justin Silvestar (of R.I.P Records).

The album also features producers and artistes from both Zimbabwe and South Africa’s underground hip-hop, poetry and reggae genres, the likes of producers Movement Dub Vendors, BA7, Aspya, Blaq Panther and Zorgan to list a few

She has collaborated with artistes such as Joel Karabo Elliott, Mose Art, Masai Sepuru and many others.

Sista X said she would like to collaborate with other artistes like Mokoomba and Indigo Saint in the near future.

“A collabo with Mokoomba and O.Gz like Munetsi and a Few Kingz would be a dream come true. I also love Mandy Mae, Indigo Saint, M.U.S.E and Msiz Kay,” she said.

“It would be super magical to work with them. I’m also feeling Nisha T’s energy. Internationally, Narubi Selah is one of the many I imagine collaborating with.”