Zim Human Rights Commission administration officer in court over fuel scam

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

An administration officer with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, Tafadzwa Mapepeta (29) has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding his employer of US$33 520 in fuel transactions.

Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa granted Mapepeta US$300 bail and ordered him not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at his given address.

Mapepeta will return to court on January 30 next year pending the finalisation of investigations and for possible allocation of a trial date.

The court heard that from November 7 last year to September 30 this year, the company purchased 141 545 litres of diesel and 17 000 litres of petrol from Redan and Petrotrade for disbursement to employees by Mapepeta.

It is the State’s case that Mapepeta disbursed coupons for 121 895 litres of diesel and 14 310 litres of petrol which were applied for and approved by the finance director.

Sometime in September 2024, the finance director inquired about the balances of fuel and it was noticed that there was inadequate fuel.

He became suspicious considering that they had purchased enough fuel and he ordered an internal investigation to be carried out.

On October 18, 2024, an inspection and analysis of fuel records which included fuel registers was done and the investigations ascertained that the quantities of fuel purchased during the period under review failed to correspond with the actual figures of fuel coupons issued.

It was established that there was a prejudice of 19 560 litres of diesel and 2 690 litres of petrol litres with a total value of US$ 33 520.