Zim now preferred safe haven for global tourists 

The majestic Victoria Falls mesmerises visitors with its thunderous cascades and misted rocks

Prosperity Mzila Correspondent

BY consuming biased and false news from international television networks, including Sky News, Cable News Network (CNN), and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), as well as surveys conducted by companies like Afro-Barometer and Numbeo, one could be led to believe there is no peace in Zimbabwe.

Contrary to the fake news, Zimbabwe boasts 45 years of peace and stability, stunning natural beauty and a stable political system.

When I visited the majestic Victoria Falls, popularly known as Mosi-oa-Tunya, or the smoke that thunders, during the festive season, I was introduced to one of the most amazing natural wonders in the world.

This encounter demonstrates Zimbabwe’s enduring popularity as a top tourist destination.

Situated in Southern Africa, Zimbabwe boasts a diverse range of landscapes, ranging from the lush plains of Hwange National Park to the wild terrain of the Matobo Hills.

The actual treasure, however, is the well-known Victoria Falls, which mesmerises visitors with its thunderous cascades and misted rocks.

Zimbabwe stands out as a haven of peace and safety in the middle of a turbulent world, attracting tourists from all over the world who come to enjoy its natural beauty.

My visit to Victoria Falls during the festive season was a great experience.

The planes made crisscrossing flights, carrying guests to enjoy the tranquilly and beauty this location had to offer.

This writer was intrigued by a sizable group of people who appeared to be gathering together. After more research, it was discovered to be an American business known only as KCG International.

In celebration of a successful business year, the corporation had invited more than 90 employees from the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa to meet in Victoria Falls.

This was a huge boost in the country’s foreign tourism as these visitors went back to their countries and told the truth on the ground about the peace prevailing in Zimbabwe.

After a few exchanges with some of the tourists from KVG International, they raised concern at the false information spreading through the international news organisations that demonise Zimbabwe.

The visitors confessed that when they came to Zimbabwe they had fear, but were surprised to find out that Zimbabwe was the most peaceful country.

They were surprised that people were going about their daily activities and that life was normal and serene and the people were very hospitable.

Ever since Zimbabwe embarked on the land reform programme, there have been bad publicity by some media organisations, especially from the West.

Anti-Zimbabwe propaganda has been promoted by the foreign media to create a false and unfavourable narrative about the country, giving these multinational media companies the mission of spreading misinformation and harming Zimbabwe’s reputation.

As part of the West’s attempt to bring about regime change, the news outlets have maintained this false narrative about Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has come a long way in guaranteeing the protection and security of its tourists, in spite of prior difficulties.

Tight measures have been put in place to protect visitors, with an emphasis on improving infrastructure, supporting law enforcement and encouraging community involvement in tourism-related projects.

Travellers have taken notice of these initiatives, as seen by the increasing number of them arriving at Zimbabwe’s borders.

Warm and kind hospitality is one of the main reasons Zimbabwe appeals to travellers as a safe haven.

Genuine warmth and friendliness are shown to visitors, which reflects the nation’s rich cultural legacy and the philosophy of Ubuntu, which holds that all people are connected by a common tie of sharing.

Whether visiting the historic monuments of Great Zimbabwe or going on a safari adventure in Mana Pools National Park, visitors are treated with respect and surrounded by a kind and welcoming environment.

The 2023 Telegraph Awards ranked Zimbabwe higher than other well-known travel destinations like Egypt, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Madagascar, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, in contrast to the bad press that Zimbabwe has received from the United States and its allies.

Zimbabwe’s dedication to sustainable tourism standards further highlights the country’s appeal as a top choice for ethical tourists.

Since taking office, President Mnangagwa’s Second Republic has been spearheading infrastructural development which has seen a boost in tourism.

This includes the refurbishments of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the Victoria Falls International Airport, the Beitbridge Border Post, and the Beitbridge-Harare Road.

Modern equipment has been gradually but steadily installed in the nation’s main hospitals and satellite clinics, allowing the Government to improve health services delivery.

Zimbabwe is the safest travel destination because of the Government’s quick responsiveness to health-related issues.

The Second Republic handled the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent cholera outbreak with fewer fatalities than those recorded in developed countries.

Zimbabwe has seen a rise in tourism since 2019, drawing travellers from all around the world.

Its breath-taking scenery, diverse cultural offerings, and friendly people never fail to entice tourists looking for a genuine and enlightening experience.

Zimbabwe provides a haven of safety and tranquilly, and is a bright example of perseverance and regeneration as the rest of the globe struggles with uncertainty.

The country ‘s top safe haven for travellers from around the world has led to regional, continental, and worldwide conferences to be held the Victoria Falls.

This demonstrates the nation’s steadfast dedication to offering travellers a comfortable and safe environment.

Zimbabwe invites visitors to experience the wonders for themselves, from the roaring majestic Victoria Falls to the serene beauty of its national parks.

It promises an amazing journey filled with friendliness, warmth, and a deep connection to nature.