Zim organisational capacity charms Sadc Secretariat 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Ms Angele N’tumba

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

THE SADC Secretariat has showered Zimbabwe with praises for hosting not only the biggest Industrialisation Week, but for doing so in “a meticulous” fashion.

The special praise was delivered by the SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Ms Angele N’tumba, during the closing ceremony of the SADC Industrialisation Week (SIW) in Harare yesterday.

To better appreciate industrialisation and modernisation milestones attained by Zimbabwe since the advent of the Second Republic, today delegates, who have been attending the SIW, will pay site visits to 13 selected centres across the country, including the First Family’s highly mechanised Precabe Farm in Kwekwe.

The SIW is the largest public-private platform and consultative body for regional industrialisation which, this year, seeks to promote innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC.

This year’s edition in Harare drew more than 3 600 delegates and 267 exhibitors drawn from all 16 SADC member states.

“I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the Government of Zimbabwe for their exemplary organisation of the SADC Industrialisation Week,” said Ms N’tumba.

“This event has been a beacon of collaboration and innovation, bringing together member states, the private sector, and stakeholders from across SADC.

“The meticulous planning and unwavering commitment demonstrated by the Government of Zimbabwe have been pivotal in ensuring the success of this 7th SADC Industrialisation Week.

“The hospitality and warmth extended to all participants have made this experience not only productive, but also memorable. The Republic of Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty have further enhanced the impact of this event, reminding us of the beautiful fauna and flora our region possesses”.

Declarations that were made at SIW, which were inspired by robust exchanges and collaborations, will be presented to the Council of Ministers Meeting and main SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government later this month.

“Let me take this opportunity to encourage delegates to participate in the factory visits planned for tomorrow to get a better understanding of Zimbabwe’s industries,” said Ms N’tumba.

“Once again, thank you to the Government of Zimbabwe for your leadership, dedication, and exceptional organisation of the SADC Industrialisation Week. Your efforts have set a high standard and have significantly contributed to the progress of our collective goals in our endeavour to industrialise our region.”

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, said the speakers and panellists articulated their respective topics well, which enabled Zimbabwe to take stock of the agenda of industrialisation.

“Contributions will certainly enable us to strive towards ensuring that the region continues to move up the value chain through adopting policies and strategies that promote value addition and beneficiation of our abundant natural resources,” said Minister Ndlovu.

“We need to recognise that we are in Phase 2 on the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063 and hence all the presentations will assist us as we review the Strategy going forward.

“As Zimbabwe assumes the chairmanship of SADC, we will be equal to the task as demanded by the regional obligations. For the next 12 months, we will be working tirelessly to implement and frontload the theme of this year. Our work has been cut out before us and we will

need to put our hands together to implement the Harare SIW Declaration 2024 that we have received”.

He said to achieve sustained economic growth and development, the region needs to increase intra trade among member states.

“Hence the importance for Member States to conclude the ratification processes for the Protocol on Industry,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said the SIW is a call to action for all member states to forge a pathway to realise SADC developmental objectives.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries Chief Executive Officer Sekai Kuvarika read the declaration at the end of the SIW, which observed that the event was a resounding success, attributable to the high-level commitment from the Government of Zimbabwe.

“In line with the 43rd Summit Directive to review the Strategy, the Forum noted the urgent need to involve the Private Sector in the whole process,” reads part of the declaration.

“Structural Transformation is important for regional economies to immensely benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), by putting in place policies and strategies that will promote economies to move from being factor-driven to investment and knowledge-driven economies.

“Special Economic Zones – The Forum noted the operationalisation of SEZ in the region and only Mauritius has a proven record of success in the region. In addition, it was noted that there is a lack of comprehensive Monitoring and Evaluation mechanisms on the regulatory frameworks for SEZs.”

Because of hosting the forum, Zimbabwe’s regional profile is likely to be enhanced by the oversubscribed attendance.