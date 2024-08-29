Zim products shine at Maputo trade fair 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi (centre) engages members of the Zimbabwe delegation at the Maputo International Trade Fair.

Business Correspondent

Zimbabwean products have become a prime attraction for buyers at the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM), underway in Mozambique.

The event, which runs from August 26 to September 1, 2024, has seen a strong interest in Zimbabwean goods, with buyers acknowledging the superior quality of the products on display.

Buyers at the fair have indicated a keen interest in sourcing products from Zimbabwean suppliers who can maintain consistency and match prices already established in the Mozambican market.

This interest spans several sectors, including processed foods, building and construction materials, fast-moving consumer goods, clothing and textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering, packaging, furniture, and agricultural inputs and implements. Sixteen Zimbabwean companies are participating at FACIM. The country’s premier trade promotion and development body, ZimTrade, facilitated the participation in line with the country’s agenda of promoting export-led growth and diversifying exports.

Mr Danai Majaha, ZimTrade communications manager, noted the positive response from the first few days of the trade fair.

“The response to Zimbabwean products at this year’s FACIM has been positive and some participating companies are already discussing order requirements with distributors in Mozambique.

“It is clear that our goods are resonating with the Mozambican market, and this is a strong indicator of the potential for growth in our export sectors,” he said.

Mr Majaha also said ongoing discussions show the Zimbabwean products are of good quality and standards required by buyers in Mozambique.

“We are encouraged by the initial discussions between Zimbabwean exporters and Mozambican distributors.

“Our manufacturers have shown that they can produce goods that meet the expectations of consumers in Mozambique, and we are looking forward to export growth into the market,” said Mr Majaha.

Mr Leonildo Silvas, a buyer at the fair, commended the quality of Zimbabwean products.

“The quality of products on display from Zimbabwe is remarkable and we are happy to establish links with potential suppliers.

“The variety of products from Zimbabwe is impressive and their manufacturers are catering to diverse needs, and this is something that really appeals to the Mozambican market.

“While the quality of the products is undeniable, the next step is ensuring that these goods can be delivered consistently as reliable supply chains will be crucial in making Zimbabwean products successful here in Mozambique,” said Mr Silvas.

Another buyer, Mr Felix Sitoe, expressed satisfaction with the products from Zimbabwe.

“I have tested some products, such as tea, and I’m happy with the quality. The quality of packaging on Zimbabwean products is impressive, but success will also depend on branding, ensuring that language is Portuguese.”

The Mozambican market has shown particular interest in sectors where Zimbabwe also has a strong production base, such as clothing and textiles, and agriculture inputs.

These sectors are viewed as areas where Zimbabwe can expand its exports to Mozambique, given the demand for high-quality products in these categories.

The success of Zimbabwean products at FACIM underscores the potential for further growth in exports to Mozambique.

The positive reception at FACIM also highlights the importance of participation in international trade fairs as a means of promoting Zimbabwean products.

These events provide a platform for businesses to showcase their products to a wider audience, build relationships with potential buyers, and explore new markets.

Zimbabwe’s participation at FACIM, facilitated by the national trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, aligns with the economic diplomacy agenda being championed by President Mnangagwa, aimed at unlocking business opportunities through enhanced foreign relations with countries in the region.

The emphasis on economic diplomacy reflects a broader strategy by the Government to diversify its export markets and increase trade with neighbouring countries.

Zimbabwe’s export basket is currently dominated by minerals, which are export raw or semi-processed.

Mozambique is a key market in this strategy, given its proximity and the existing trade ties between the two countries.