Zim pushes for sustainable urban growth at UN-Habitat meeting

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has called for increased global support for sustainable urban settlements saying there is urgent need to tackle informal housing challenges across Africa.

The call was made during the first Executive Board session of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) for 2025, held this week in Nairobi, Kenya.

Leading Zimbabwe’s delegation, Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Zhemu Soda said financial backing was key to implementing solutions that can transform informal settlements.

Africa is urbanising at an unprecedented rate, yet millions of people continue to live in informal settlements without adequate housing, infrastructure, and essential services, he said.

Zimbabwe fully supports the resolutions proposed by the Africa Group, particularly on the transformation of informal settlements and slums.

The session, attended by global policymakers and UN representatives, opened with remarks from Dr Shuaibu Belgore, Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

He welcomed delegates to what is expected to be a pivotal year for UN-Habitat, as key decisions will shape the organisation’s strategic direction.

UN-Habitat’s executive director, Ms Anacláudia Rossbach said she acknowledged that there were financial challenges limiting progress in sustainable urban development.

We must increase financial commitments to ensure effective programmes that address housing, climate resilience and urban recovery, she said.

Without stronger resource mobilisation, our ability to deliver impactful solutions remains constrained.

Zimbabwe’s commitment to sustainable urbanisation was further demonstrated by its National Human Settlements Policy, launched under President Mnangagwa.

Minister Soda said the policy aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and SADC’s Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan, both of which prioritise poverty reduction and inclusive urban growth.

Our government remains steadfast in ensuring every citizen has access to adequate housing and social amenities, he said.

We call upon UN-Habitat to intensify efforts in mobilising resources to support equitable and sustainable human settlements.

Zimbabwe’s role in the UN-Habitat framework was further solidified as it was nominated by SADC to represent Southern Africa on the UN-Habitat Executive Board for the next four-year term, beginning in May at the resumed second session of the UN-Habitat Assembly.

With UN-Habitat’s mandate to promote socially and environmentally sustainable cities, Zimbabwe’s push for transformation could serve as a model for addressing the urbanisation challenges facing the continent.