Source: Zim receives new US$15m health grant –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mombeshora also said the project enhanced the capacity of the health workforce through training and mentorship programmes, resulting in improved clinical skills and increased staff motivation.

Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora has hailed the results-based finance (RBF) model which focused on maternal and neonatal healthcare as a success.

He said the programme led to a reduction in maternal deaths and linked challenges.

“Another notable innovation was the quality focused RBF initiative implemented in selected central and provincial hospitals and has contributed to improved quality of maternal and neonatal services as evidenced by improvement in clinical quality indicators, improved availability of medicines and sundries resulting in reduction of the time it takes to conduct Caesarean sections after a decision is made and increased staff motivation and teamwork which is partly attributable to staff incentives that are given,” he said while speaking at the end of the Health Sector Development Support Project in Harare.

"We would like to acknowledge the contribution of Harare and cities, through the innovative urban RBF programme and demand-side maternal health voucher scheme."

The RBF, introduced in 2011 by the government in collaboration with the World Bank, was designed to support the Health and Child Care ministry in increasing the availability, accessibility, and utilisation of quality health care services to improve maternal, newborn, and child health.

Mombeshora said the success of the RBF programme would not have been possible without the dedication of healthcare providers, administrators and support staff.

“The close-out of the Health Sector Development Support Project does not mark the end of our efforts, but rather the beginning of a new chapter,” he said.

“While the gains made thus far are commendable, there is a need to keep the momentum.”

The close-out marked the commencement of a renewed relationship through a new US$15 million essential health services grant.

The grant seeks to strengthen the health sector through capacitating about 25 secondary care facilities countrywide.