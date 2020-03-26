Source: Zim student (19) dies of Covid-19 in United States | The Herald

WASHINGTON. — A Zimbabwean student at St. Andrews University in the United States has died of coronavirus, according to a family spokesperson, Takudzwa Mandaza.

Mandaza said his 19-year-old cousin, Melissa Jacqueline, died yesterday.

He said the family is devastated by the death of Melissa, whose mother lives in Michigan, USA.

Mandaza could not say when Melissa will be laid to rest.

“Her dad passed on a while back and she was in Michigan with her mum and other siblings studying at St. Andrews University.

“She was asthmatic and she tested positive for the coronavirus and passed away yesterday in hospital,” said Mandaza.

He added that he will remember her cousin for her brilliance in her studies and her love for books as she was a bookworm like himself.

She is the second Zimbabwean to die of coronavirus following the death in Harare on Monday of Zororo Makamba.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care indicated that Zororo recently visited New York, which is recording high numbers of coronavirus cases.

Before Zororo’s death, there were two people in Zimbabwe that tested positive for coronavirus.

The disease has killed thousands of people in China, Italy and other nations.

President Mnangagwa has announced a raft of measures that include sealing off the country’s borders in an effort to control the spread of the infectious disease. — VOA