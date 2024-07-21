Source: Zim won’t tolerate meddling in internal affairs: Minister Muswere | The Sunday Mail

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere hands over a certificate to Maxhelly Mashipe, who was studying International Communications in Diplomacy and NGO Studies, at the Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA) graduation ceremony in Harare yesterday

Emmanuel Kafe

ZIMBABWE is a sovereign state that governs its electoral processes in the context of the Constitution and the right to govern is derived from the people, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail on the sidelines of the Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA) graduation ceremony yesterday, where media students were awarded diplomas, Minister Muswere said Zimbabwe conducts its elections in accordance with its Constitution, which serves as the guiding framework for the country’s democratic processes.

His remarks follow statements at a press conference on Thursday by new United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Pamela Tremont questioning the integrity of last year’s harmonised elections.

Dr Muswere said the right to govern and lead Zimbabwe ultimately lies with the people of Zimbabwe, adding that elections provide a mechanism for citizens to choose their leaders and determine their future.

“We also, as I have already indicated in our discussions with other members of the Fourth Estate, feel that the comments by the US ambassador are undiplomatic and also fictitious, given the background that the right to govern and lead a country in the context of Zimbabwe is derived from the people of Zimbabwe.

“It is derived from the Constitution and the legal framework that is provided for in terms of our laws and our policies as an independent sovereign nation,” he said.

Ambassador Tremont, he added, needs to reflect on controversies surrounding the 2000 and 2020 presidential elections in the US, which were marked by allegations of vote rigging and domestic terrorism.

“But also, I want to appeal to the conscience of the US ambassador to reflect on the historical aspects related to the election processes that have taken place in the United States. There was controversy and chaos involved in the election processes between President Trump and President Biden in the last term, where for the first time, we learned that Americans defined what they termed domestic terrorism amid vote rigging claims by many candidates.

“Recently, we have witnessed American presidential candidates being dragged to court, yet we have elections in 2024, and that assassination attempt (on Donald Trump),” he said.

“So, I believe our appeal to the conscience of the US ambassador will perhaps bring light to the reality and reflection that Zimbabwe’s democracy has matured so fast; that we are a sovereign nation and that in Zimbabwe we do not drag candidates — presidential candidates and any candidates — to court; and in Zimbabwe, we do not assassinate or attempt to assassinate presidential candidates.”

He also expressed Zimbabwe’s commitment to re-engagement and engagement with the international community, including the US, on equal terms. “So, as a country, our re-engagement and engagement policy is very clear: That we are a friend to all and an enemy to none, and that we look forward to working together with the United States on several cooperation and development projects as we journey towards an upper-middle-income society by the year 2030.

“And that we look forward to working together in terms of international relations and to contribute positively towards the economic and social development of our people on an equal basis,” he said.