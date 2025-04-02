Zimasco gets corporate rescue reprieve

Court Reporter

The High Court has issued a provisional order restraining Harare lawyer Mr Wilson Manase from presenting himself as the corporate rescue practitioner for Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd.

Justice Faith Mushure delivered the ruling.

Mr Manase based his assertion on a court order issued against Sinosteel Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd — a separate entity that Zimasco insisted is unrelated to its operations.

A key player in the mining industry, Zimasco contends that it is not in financial distress.

The company further argued that Avim Investments, the entity linked to Shephard Tundiya and responsible for securing the court order against Sinosteel Zimasco, is not a creditor.

Zimasco maintained that the documents used by Avim Investments to obtain the order are irrelevant to its operations or financial status.

The interdict was granted pending a return day, on which Zimasco will seek a declaration confirming that it is not Sinosteel Zimasco.

Alternatively, the company will request rescission of the court order, arguing that it was not properly served and that a sustainable defense exists on the merits.