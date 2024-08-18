Source: ZIMBABWE: AUTHORITIES MUST END ESCALATING CRACKDOWN ON HUMAN RIGHTS AHEAD OF SADC SUMMIT

Amnesty International is gravely concerned about the escalating crackdown on human rights including repression of civic space, arbitrary arrests of opposition members, activists, human rights defenders (HRDs) and civil society organizations (CSOs) representatives, and intimidation, harassment and threats against peaceful protesters in Zimbabwe ahead of the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), scheduled to take place on 17 August in Harare. Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release those arrested solely for peacefully exercising their human rights and drop the trumped-up charges against them.