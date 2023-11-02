Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe about Health, Protection and Human Rights, Epidemic and more; published on 1 Nov 2023 by IFRC

Source: Zimbabwe: Cholera outbreak Response – DREF Operational Update (MDRZW021) – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

Description of the Event

What happened, where and when?

Cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province. To date suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in 41 districts in all the 10 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023.

Latest SITREP from MoH on 16.10.23 shows a cumulative total of 5 030 suspected cholera cases, 31 laboratory confirmed deaths, 108 suspected cholera deaths & nine-hundred and thirty-two (932) laboratory confirmed cases were reported.

The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza. A recent upsurge on cases since october from the MoH consolidated data is in Manicaland, Mindland, Harare and a district in Matebeland. The DREF Cholera project is being implemented in Manicaland Province (Mutare Rural, Mutare Urban, and Chimanimani Districts) and Matebeland South Province (Gwanda and Beitbridge districts). To date, the following cases have been recorded in the operational provinces. The National Society is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other organizations responding to the cholera outbreak to ensure that their response is in line with the national response plan. The National Society is also using its network of community volunteers who will receive some training and help to respond to the outbreak.

The National Society is also working to ensure that the response is inclusive and that specific needs are taken into consideration about gender, ethnicity, age, disability, people living with HIV/AIDS, or other factors that may increase vulnerability. They are also ensuring that Sphere standards are respected in the response plan and that mechanisms are put in place to enhance transparency and accountability, such as monitoring, reviews, audits, etc. Data, information, and lessons learned from the response will be captured, analyzed, and shared with partners involved in the response and beyond.