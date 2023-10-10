Zimbabwe confirms support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034

RIYADH: Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa affirmed his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

During a meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir in Harare, Mnangagwa discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe and opportunities for developing them in all fields.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

The Kingdom submitted a letter of intent to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup on Monday after announcing its intention to bid to host the tournament last week.