Source: Zimbabwe confirms support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034
- During a meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir in Harare, Mnangagwa discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe
RIYADH: Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa affirmed his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup on Monday.
During a meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir in Harare, Mnangagwa discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe and opportunities for developing them in all fields.
They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.
The Kingdom submitted a letter of intent to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup on Monday after announcing its intention to bid to host the tournament last week.
