Source: Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 01 October 2021 – Pindula News

Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 01 October 2021:

New cases: 208



Local Cases: 208



Returnees: 0



Deaths: 1



Fifty-six per cent (56%) of cases reported today Manicaland (62), Mat North (28), and Mash East (27), are from outbreaks detected in schools.

Vaccinations : 13 237 (first dose); 18 078 (second dose)

: (first dose); (second dose) Total Cumulative Vaccinations: 3 097 391 (first dose); 2 289 213 (second dose)

(first dose); (second dose) As of 30 September 2021, 01500hrs there were 94 hospitalised cases: New Admissions 11, Asymptomatic 5, mild to moderate 62, severe 21 and 6 in Intensive Care Units.

Tests: 6 510 (Positivity today was 5.1% )

(Positivity today was ) Recoveries: 257; National Recovery Rate: 94%

Active Cases: 3 736



Total Cumulative Cases: 131 028



Total Recoveries: 123 398



Total Deaths: 4 624