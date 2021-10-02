Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 01 October 2021 

Zimbabwe Covid-19 Update

Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 01 October 2021:

  • New cases: 208
  • Local Cases: 208
  • Returnees: 0
  • Deaths: 1
  • Fifty-six per cent (56%) of cases reported today Manicaland (62), Mat North (28), and Mash East (27), are from outbreaks detected in schools.
  • Vaccinations13 237(first dose); 18 078 (second dose)
  • Total Cumulative Vaccinations: 3 097 391  (first dose); 2 289 213 (second dose)
  • As of 30 September 2021, 01500hrs there were 94 hospitalised cases: New Admissions 11, Asymptomatic 5, mild to moderate 62, severe 21 and 6 in Intensive Care Units.
  • Tests: 6 510 (Positivity today was 5.1%)
  • Recoveries: 257; National Recovery Rate: 94%
  • Active Cases: 3 736
  • Total Cumulative Cases: 131 028
  • Total Recoveries: 123 398
  • Total Deaths: 4 624
Province PCR Tests Ag Cum Cases (New) Recovered Cases (New) Active Cases Deaths (New)
Bulawayo 94 13 162(2) 12 243(7) 196 723(0)
Harare 760 27 449(10) 25882(11) 73 1494(1)
Manicaland 524 13 842(84) 12 893(14) 494 455(0)
Mash Cent 87 8 446(1) 8 031(75) 161 254(0)
Mash East 349 14 066(33) 13 174(87) 549 343(0)
Mash West 1057 16 309(7) 15 747(0) 71 491(0)
Midlands 98 10 128(10) 9 486(79) 238 404(0)
Masvingo 467 10 671(28) 10 050(89) 443 178(0)
Mat North 253 7 824(33) 7 221(20) 504 99(0)
Mat South 47 9 131(0) 8 671(0) 277 183(0)
Total 3736 131 028(208) 123 398(382) 3006 624(1)

