Source: Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 01 October 2021 – Pindula News
Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 01 October 2021:
- New cases: 208
- Local Cases: 208
- Returnees: 0
- Deaths: 1
- Fifty-six per cent (56%) of cases reported today Manicaland (62), Mat North (28), and Mash East (27), are from outbreaks detected in schools.
- Vaccinations: 13 237(first dose); 18 078 (second dose)
- Total Cumulative Vaccinations: 3 097 391 (first dose); 2 289 213 (second dose)
- As of 30 September 2021, 01500hrs there were 94 hospitalised cases: New Admissions 11, Asymptomatic 5, mild to moderate 62, severe 21 and 6 in Intensive Care Units.
- Tests: 6 510 (Positivity today was 5.1%)
- Recoveries: 257; National Recovery Rate: 94%
- Active Cases: 3 736
- Total Cumulative Cases: 131 028
- Total Recoveries: 123 398
- Total Deaths: 4 624
|Province
|PCR Tests Ag
|Cum Cases (New)
|Recovered Cases (New)
|Active Cases
|Deaths (New)
|Bulawayo
|94
|13 162(2)
|12 243(7)
|196
|723(0)
|Harare
|760
|27 449(10)
|25882(11)
|73
|1494(1)
|Manicaland
|524
|13 842(84)
|12 893(14)
|494
|455(0)
|Mash Cent
|87
|8 446(1)
|8 031(75)
|161
|254(0)
|Mash East
|349
|14 066(33)
|13 174(87)
|549
|343(0)
|Mash West
|1057
|16 309(7)
|15 747(0)
|71
|491(0)
|Midlands
|98
|10 128(10)
|9 486(79)
|238
|404(0)
|Masvingo
|467
|10 671(28)
|10 050(89)
|443
|178(0)
|Mat North
|253
|7 824(33)
|7 221(20)
|504
|99(0)
|Mat South
|47
|9 131(0)
|8 671(0)
|277
|183(0)
|Total
|3736
|131 028(208)
|123 398(382)
|3006
|624(1)
COMMENTS