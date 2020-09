Source: Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 11 September 2020 ⋆ Pindula News

Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) coronavirus situation report as of 11 September 2020:

New cases: 26

Locals – 26

Returnees – 0

Deaths: 2

Recoveries: 25

PCR Tests Done: 1 051

National Recovery Rate: 76%

Active Cases: 1 595

Total Cumulative Cases: 7 479

Total Recoveries: 5 660

Total Deaths: 224