Source: Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 15 October 2021 – Pindula News

Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 15 October 2021:

New cases: 34



Local Cases: 34



Returnees: 0



Deaths: 0

Vaccinations : 8 053 (first dose); 12 418 (second dose)

: (first dose); (second dose) Total Cumulative Vaccinations: 3 208 474 (first dose); 2 465 642 (second dose).

(first dose); (second dose). As of 13 October 2021, @1500hrs there were 97 hospitalised cases: New Admissions 27, Asymptomatic 10, mild to moderate 63, severe 15 and 9 in Intensive Care Units.

Tests: 4 432 (Positivity today was 0.8% )

(Positivity today was ) New Recoveries: 78; National Recovery Rate: 95%

Active Cases: 1 596



Total Cumulative Cases: 132 285



Total Recoveries: 126 034



Total Deaths: 4 655