Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 29 December 2021 

Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 29 December 2021:

• 2 107 New Cases (All local) and 27 Deaths reported today. (7-day rolling average* for new cases goes up to 1 464 from 1 397 (yesterday).

• Vaccination Update: 5 366 received the 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 4 112 241; 6 586 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 3 121 783 while 653 received their 3rd dose bringing cumulative for 3 rd dose to 4 596.

• As of 28 December 2021, @1500hrs there were 416 hospitalised cases: New Admissions (72). Asymptomatic 64. mild to moderate 304, severe 45 and 3 in Intensive Care Units.

• 7 734 tests done today (Positivity today was 27.3 %)

• 3 953 new recoveries: National Recovery rate rise to 83% & Active cases go down 30 772.

• As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 207 655 Cases 173 916 recoveries & 4 967 Deaths.