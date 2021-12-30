Source: Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 29 December 2021 – Pindula News
Here is the Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Situation Report or Update for Zimbabwe by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) on 29 December 2021:
• 2 107 New Cases (All local) and 27 Deaths reported today. (7-day rolling average* for new cases goes up to 1 464 from 1 397 (yesterday).
• Vaccination Update: 5 366 received the 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 4 112 241; 6 586 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 3 121 783 while 653 received their 3rd dose bringing cumulative for 3 rd dose to 4 596.
• As of 28 December 2021, @1500hrs there were 416 hospitalised cases: New Admissions (72). Asymptomatic 64. mild to moderate 304, severe 45 and 3 in Intensive Care Units.
• 7 734 tests done today (Positivity today was 27.3 %)
• 3 953 new recoveries: National Recovery rate rise to 83% & Active cases go down 30 772.
• As of today, Zimbabwe has recorded 207 655 Cases 173 916 recoveries & 4 967 Deaths.
|Province
|PCR Tests Ag
|Cum Cases (New)
|Recovered Cases (New)
|Active Cases
|Deaths (New)
|Bulawayo
|536
|19 629(54)
|16 068(750)
|2782
|779(8)
|Harare
|2212
|44 793(149)
|40 184(843)
|2970
|1639(2)
|Manicaland
|1438
|22 691(186)
|18 789(450)
|3416
|486(1)
|Mash Cent
|316
|12 336(117)
|10 263(271)
|1805
|268(2)
|Mash East
|452
|25 305(459)
|18 618(515)
|6310
|377(7)
|Mash West
|604
|25 481(290)
|19 181(135)
|5782
|518(5)
|Midlands
|363
|15 983(66)
|12 502(321)
|3067
|414(1)
|Masvingo
|411
|16 309(192)
|15 007(159)
|1111
|191(0)
|Mat North
|695
|13 429(361)
|11 248(290)
|2071
|110(1)
|Mat South
|707
|13 699(233)
|12 056(219)
|1458
|185(0)
|Total
|7734
|209 555(2107)
|173 916(3953)
|30 772
|4 967(27)
COMMENTS