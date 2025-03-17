Source: Zimbabwe Drivers Can Now Upgrade To New Plastic Licences Using WhatsApp
The government has introduced a simplified process for drivers to upgrade from the old blue paper license to the new scannable plastic version via WhatsApp.
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has provided a clear, step-by-step guide to help Zimbabwean drivers make the transition, ensuring compliance with regional driving standards. Follow the steps below:
1. Save the number 0778112264 on WhatsApp, send a message saying “Hi”, and follow the instructions provided.
2. Once you receive a notification confirming the change of status to ‘verified,’ you will need to return to the platform to schedule an appointment for biometric capture and complete your application.
3. Visit your nearest VID depot to complete your biometrics and pay a processing fee of 5 USD or its ZIG equivalent.
4. Your licence will be processed within 30 working days and sent to your nearest ZimPost office for card collection.
