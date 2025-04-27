Zimbabwe: E-Visa Regulations Update

Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe Immigration has introduced a new electronic arrival form to streamline the entry process at ports including Victoria Falls Airport.

VISA fee is US$55, visitors are advised to have the exact amount in cash, in US Dollars.

The link to the site for VISA Application is www.evisa.gov.zw

Visa requirements

You must have a visa to visit Zimbabwe. Most visitors get their visa on arrival.

Applying for a visa

The visa on arrival is usually granted for 30 days. Take enough US dollars with you in small notes to pay for your visa. See information on visa fees from the Zimbabwean Embassy.

It is possible to apply for an e-visa before you travel, with options for single entry or double entry visas at different prices.

You can also use the KAZA Univisa in Zimbabwe. It is valid for travel between Zimbabwe and Zambia and for day trips into Botswana. The KAZA Univisa is available at Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls airports and at the land borders at Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe-Zambia border) and Kazungula (Zimbabwe-Botswana border). It costs 50 US dollars and is valid for 30 days.

It is no longer possible to get a visa from the Zimbabwean Embassy in London.

To extend or renew visas or permits, go in person to the Government of Zimbabwe Immigration Department.

To stay longer or to work or study, or for business travel, you must meet the Zimbabwean government’s entry requirements. You must have a temporary work permit if you’re volunteering or doing missionary work.

Zimbabwean temporary travel documents