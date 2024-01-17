Zimbabwe: Elevated cholera activity reported in multiple areas through January 

Source: Zimbabwe: Elevated cholera activity reported in multiple areas through January | Crisis24

Elevated cholera activity reported in multiple areas in Zimbabwe through January. Use food and water precautions.

Health authorities have reported elevated cholera activity in multiple areas in Zimbabwe, with a total of 16,815 cases (2,019 confirmed) reported as of Jan. 10. This is compared to the 135 cases reported in Zimbabwe for 2022. Cholera cases have been reported in all 10 of Zimbabwe’s provinces, with Harare, Manicaland, and Masvingo being most affected, accounting for more than 89 percent of reported cases. Local health authorities are coordinating efforts to scale up access to clean water and sanitation facilities in affected areas. This report represents the most complete data available as of Jan. 16.

 

