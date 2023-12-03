News and Press Release in English on Zimbabwe about Contributions, Health and Epidemic; published on 1 Dec 2023 by ECHO

Source: Zimbabwe: EU allocates €1 million to support humanitarian response to cholera outbreak – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

The EU announced today new funding of €1 million to Zimbabwe, to support the country in its response to the ongoing cholera epidemic, which places more than 10 million people at risk.

The funding comes from the EU’s Emergency Toolbox used to respond to sudden-onset crises.

The current cholera epidemic broke out in February 2023, and has since affected all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. Until 20 November 2023, there had been nearly 10,000 cases and 206 people had lost their lives. There is thus a high case fatality rate of 2.6%.

The current epicentres are in Manicaland, Harare (Chitungwiza), and Masvingo.

The emergency funding will support partners carrying out water, health and sanitation activities. They will focus on districts where the outbreak is currently evolvingand where needs and gaps are the highest.

Background

In 2023, the EU allocated a total of €8.4 million in humanitarian assistance. This includes €4 million to reduce food insecurity among vulnerable urban populations through multi-purpose cash assistance.

The funding also supports disaster preparedness and health promotion to vulnerable populations.

The EU reinforces local authorities’ capacity to respond to epidemics, support and protect vulnerable migrant returnees, enhance preparedness for displacement, and improve the management of mixed migration flows.