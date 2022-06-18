Zimbabwe: Flow Monitoring Survey Quarterly Report January –March 2022 

OVERVIEW

DTM’s Flow Monitoring observes, interviews and record flows of people on the move at key transit points within Zimbabwe and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government.

This report is an analysis of data collected between the period of 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022. In total, 45 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active during the respective period, surveying internal flows and cross-border movements with South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows.

Participation in the assessments is voluntary and anonymous. Since January 2022, March recorded the highest movement of 57,393 migrants of which 68% were inflows whilst 32% were outflows. This is an increase of 25% comparing to the month of February 2022 and it was probably due to the reopening of borders on the 7th of March. There was a sharp increase on incoming movements during the late days of January up to mid-February following the opening of schools in Zimbabwe on the 7th of February 2022 after a long period of school closure due to Covid-19.

During the period under review, migrants were using informal crossing point when going out of the country and using the main border post when returning due to the requirements at the main crossing point which is stringent when going out (vaccination, PCRtest) as compared to when returning because, even if the borders were closed, the residents were allowed to come back to their country of origin.