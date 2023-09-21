Zimbabwe – Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, August 2023 

Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe about Agriculture and Food and Nutrition; published on 31 Aug 2023 by WFP

Situation Update

WFP HungerMap LIVE findings for August 2023 showed the food security situation for Manicaland province to be on high risk category (prevalence of poor consumption and coping estimated at an average of more than 40%, which is a significant deterioration). Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West province are deemed to be of high risk but stable (more than 40% prevalence for both indicators but no significant deterioration). In the rest of the provinces, including urban provinces, the food security risk profile remained moderate (less than 40% prevalence for the above two indicators).

Overall macro-economic prospects continued to improve during the month of August. The annual consumer inflation dropped due to the appreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar against stronger currencies. On a monthly basis, prices decreased most likely due to the appreciation of the local currency supported by new policies and the loosening of foreign-exchange controls. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe continue working on measures to tame inflation, reduce volatility and reduce the gap between the official and black-market exchange rates.