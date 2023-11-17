Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe about Agriculture and Food and Nutrition; published on 17 Nov 2023 by WFP

Source: Zimbabwe – Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, October 2023 – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

Situation Update

According to WFP HungerMap LIVE Matabeleland North, Manicaland and Mashonaland Central are in the high risk and deteriorating category as the average prevalence of the food consumption patterns and use of coping strategies is more than 40% and deteriorating when compared to the previous 90 days. Midlands province is in the high risk and stable category. The rest of the provinces including urban provinces were categorised as moderate and stable (i.e. less than 40% prevalence) over the 90 days period.

With the high likelihood that the country will receive below normal rainfall as a result of the El Nino event, the government has initiated mitigation actions including facilitating the importation of maize grain and other grains to supplement the current stocks. The country is also expecting to harvest 420,000 MT of wheat which will go a long way in ensuring the country is able to meet its demand.

The government has begun input support programme for the 2023/24 season which is adapted to the different agroclimatic zones of the country. The government set a target of more than 3 million hectares under crop including 2 million under maize and more than 0.5 million hectares under small grains and will be financed through the government, private sector and individuals. Seeds are generally available on the market.