Zimbabwe: Further information: Civil society under attack with new draft law – Amnesty International

Zimbabwe: Further information: Civil society under attack with new draft law

On 1 March, Zimbabwe’s government gazetted the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Amendment Bill 2024 to allegedly ‘curb money-laundering and financing of terrorism and to ensure that Non-Governmental Organisations do not undertake political lobbying.’

Following the President’s refusal to sign the PVO Amendment Bill 2021 and the subsequent lapse of the original Bill in August 2023, there was hope that the President had considered the submissions made by Civil Society Organisations in 2023. However, the new bill reflects that most of the issues raised were not addressed and it still contains provisions which will negatively impact civic space and threaten the continued existence and operations of Civil Society Organisations.

AFR4679572024ENGLISH