Source: Zimbabwe: Further information: Journalist released but charges still pending: Blessed Mhlanga – Amnesty International

On 7 May, journalist Blessed Mhlanga was granted provisional release from prison. He had been detained for 72 days after being arrested and charged with ‘transmitting data messages that incite violence or damage to property’ on 24 February.

Prior to his arrest, he had interviewed a war veteran and former senior member of the ruling Zanu-PF party, who criticized President Mnangagwa. The Zimbabwean authorities must drop all charges against Blessed Mhlanga as his prosecution is unjust and in contravention of Zimbabwe’s constitutional and international obligations to respect and uphold the rights to freedom of expression and press freedoms.

AFR4693852025ENGLISH