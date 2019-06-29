Zimbabwe has not paid its debt, says Eskom

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it has not received payment from Zimbabwe, the power utility said on Friday.

The country’s state-owned power utility owes Eskom more than US$40-million (R563m) for electricity borrowed over the years.

“Eskom would like to state that no funds have reflected on its accounts for Zimbabwe’s outstanding debt as at 28 June at 15h00,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Once Eskom has received the funds, we will then enter into further discussions with Zesa [Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority],” Eskom Group Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe said.

Zimbabwe also owes millions to Mozambique.

Last week, Zimbabwe energy minister, Fortune Chasi admitted that the situation was critical and the country should brace for hard times.

The country has been experiencing lengthy power cuts.