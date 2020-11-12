Source: Zimbabwe inflation at 471.25% y/y in October – Zimstats
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s inflation rate eased to 471.25% in October year-on-year, compared with 659.4% the previous month, statistical agency Zimstats said on Wednesday.
On a monthly basis, prices increased by 4.37% compared with 3.83% previously.
Zimstat did not give a reason for the drop in the year-on-year consumer price index, but the national treasury has forecast that the annual inflation rate will fall further because a stabilising exchange rate is easing price pressures.
