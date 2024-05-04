Zimbabwe Investment Summit | ‘Zim authorities should do more to convince investors’: Elias Magosi 

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi says Zimbabwean authorities should do more to convince investors about potential investments. Magosi says the southern African nation has a vital role to play in the development of the regional bloc. He spoke to SABC News on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Investment Summit in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. Khayelihle Khumalo has more.

