Source: Zimbabwe keen to grow agricultural exports to UAE: minister – Xinhua | English.news.cn

HARARE (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe’s agribusinesses should take advantage of the full diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates to increase agricultural exports to the Middle East country, an official said Thursday.

Zimbabwean Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka made the remark during the inaugural UAE-Zimbabwe food and agribusiness virtual forum.

“Now that Zimbabwe and the UAE have established full diplomatic relations, we look forward to the expansion of our trade relations,” Masuka said.

He said Zimbabwe is keen to explore trade opportunities for its agricultural sector in the UAE.

Zimbabwe’s drive to grow agricultural exports comes at a time when the country has launched a strategy for the transformation of the agriculture and food systems, which is aimed at increasing agricultural output to 8.2 billion U.S. dollars and growing exports to 4.2 billion dollars by 2025.