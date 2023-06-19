Source: Zimbabwe launches first ever messaging, financing app –Newsday Zimbabwe

According to Jonathan Muchengeti, the director of the company, TalkChart is a proudly Zimbabwean creation.

Zimbabwe has taken a significant step in the world of social media with the development of its own application, TalkChart which has already attracted over 30 000 users.

The innovative application combines the features of popular messaging platform WhatsApp with a global financing system, allowing users to chat and send or receive money from the comfort of their homes.

Headquartered in Harare, TalkChart has already attracted an impressive 30 000 subscribers within one month of its official launch.

“Apart from providing a messaging platform, TalkChart also introduces a financing system that enables users to carry out transactions using the app. This includes the ability to pay bills such as Zesa and council fees at anytime,” he said.

Primrose Miga, the TalkChart marketing executive director, emphasised that the app was different from other social media platforms.

“With so many Zimbabweans using platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, we felt it was important to have our own app instead of letting these foreign platforms become rich off our usage,” she said.

Miga said TalkChart would contribute to employment with locals being hired to work in various departments.

“TalkChart is a transformative platform that aims to make financial transactions easier for users. While there are already existing financing platforms in Zimbabwe like EcoCash and OneWallet, TalkChart allows users to keep money on their phones while chatting. Additionally, we are building a platform that facilitates international payments, similar to Mukuru and WorldRemit,” she said.

Through the TalkChart application, users will be able to conveniently pay for goods and services online. Miga said the application had already undergone successful testing, with transactions conducted with individuals in Dubai.

She said that TalkChart would be fully operational for transactions within the next few weeks.

Brand ambassador, comedian, and socialite Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho praised TalkChart for being user-friendly.

“This app is the best to use as it offers a wide range of options, including the ability to carry out financial transactions from the comfort of your own home,” she said.

TalkChart is expected to revolutionise social media and financial transactions in Zimbabwe, providing a unique and convenient experience for users.