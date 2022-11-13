Zimbabwe: Measles Outbreak – Operation Update n° 1, DREF n° MDRZW018 

Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe about Health and Epidemic; published on 11 Nov 2022 by IFRC

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The main purpose for this update is to revise the operation as follows:

• To change the implementation area from Manicaland to Masvingo following Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) recommendation on account of delayed implementation in Manicaland which saw the province being over-subscribed while Masvingo Province has positive need but not adequately covered.

• To revise the budget activities to reflect the needs and context of the new province (Masvingo) though without any changes to the budget total. This, bearing in mind that the original input to the budget from the MoHCC had not covered support to the volunteer training and engagement at ward level (health center level). Equally the MoHCC has developed the implementation plan and the budget needs to support the plan, consistent with National Society (NS) auxiliary role.

• To allow MOHCC vaccination teams to be given hotel accommodation allowances according to Zimbabwe Red Cross Society policy which makes it easy for teams to go out and camp in some of the targeted remote areas where there are limited standard accommodation facilities like in Gokwe North.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

From early April 2022, Zimbabwe was struck by a deadly national measles outbreak that killed more than 750 children within the outbreak’s first 6 months to 2 October 2022. This outbreak raised alarm bells internationally, with organizations like UNICEF, Red Cross and the WHO expressing concern and activating an emergency response strategy to provide support and resources to the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ). The first case was recorded in Manicaland province on the 10 April 2022 in Mutasa district and by 31 August, 639 children had succumbed to the virus accumulating to 750 deaths by early October. In response, the Government of Zimbabwe rolled out a nationwide emergency immunization programme targeting 95% of all children from 6-59 months and in some instances up to 15 years in an attempt to attain herd immunity. Nationally, there are reports that cumulatively around 85 % of all children under the age of five were fully vaccinated against measles by 2 October 2022. Currently the GoZ’s focus is ramping up efforts to immunize the remaining eligible populations prioritizing Manicaland Province. According to the Midlands Province MOHCC, 65% of all children under the age of five are fully vaccinated against measles by the 20 October 2022.

The tracking and publication of measles data for the public by the Ministry of Health on twitter was stopped in September to minimize public panic. However, vaccinations have been ongoing at all static facilities and outreach teams were visiting hard-to-reach areas and children in the 6-59 months category are being vaccinated irrespective of their vaccination status. At least 85% of the children have been vaccinated in Manicaland Province and of the 7 413 children affected by measles, 5 600 have recovered, representing 76% recovery. Countrywide immunization will continue until all the areas are covered in as much as it continues until it reaches the national 95% vaccination target.