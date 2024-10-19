Source: Zimbabwe must not bring its ‘cancer’ to Namibia, says former opposition chairperson – More Top Stories – The Namibian

The former chairperson of a Zimbabwean main opposition party has advised his Namibian counterparts to resist the use of Ren-Form for the design, printing, packaging and distribution of the ballot in the upcoming elections.

Luke Kahari of the now defunct main opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change, says the issue should be headline news.

“We have engaged our opposition friends in Namibia. This must be stopped. We can’t carry the cancer from Zimbabwe into Namibia. It’s been there in Mozambique; it will be in Botswana as well. They are bringing the same nonsense to Namibia,” the Australia-based politician said on Friday.

Kahari warned that the use of the company casts the credibility of the upcoming election into question.

“It will be in doubt, definitely. Nobody believes Zimbabwe had a credible election. The same actors in Zimbabwe are being sent to Namibia. Did they go to tender? Who gave a Zimbabwean, an external person [Wicknell Chivayo], to supply critical things like election material? The ECN must be answerable,” he said.