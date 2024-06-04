Source: Zimbabwe police officers terrorised by goblins at night – Bulawayo24 News

The Gwambe police base in Bulilima, Matabeleland South has been deserted by officers who claimed they were being terrorised by goblins at night.

Ward 2 Councillor, Mabed Ngulani, confirmed the unusual situation. “We built a police station for the officers, and initially, they patrolled in pairs,” Ngulani explained. “However, they haven’t been able to stay for extended periods.”

According to Cllr Ngulani, the male officers reported being terrorised by female goblins at night. “They described being harassed – bodies being violated, doors opening on their own, and things climbing on the roof – making it impossible to sleep,” he said.

A meeting was held last week with village heads and police officials from Plumtree. “The police from Plumtree withdrew the officers from Gwambe, stating they wouldn’t endanger them further,” Cllr Ngulani said.

The local chief also reportedly addressed the situation and cautioned villagers against such behaviour.

“Police came yesterday and said we should look for another alternative accommodation but there is no accommodation at Gwambe school and they will be using the clinic as an office, we haven’t got accommodation but we asked them to come back and we see if the attacks will continue” Cllr Ngulani explained.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said she was not aware of the matter.