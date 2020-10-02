Zimbabwe President Questions Foreign Observer Role in Elections 

1

Source: Zimbabwe President Questions Foreign Observer Role in Elections – Bloomberg

Southern African countries should consider holding their general elections without the presence of international observers, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Hosting a state dinner for visiting Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, Mnangagwa said Malawi was a country that had held “harmonized presidential elections without foreign observers.” Elections were held without the United Nations, the Southern African Development Community and civil society organizations observing, “but they were successful, peaceful elections conducted by Malawi on its own,” he said.

“This makes us think whether it’s still necessary in future for SADC countries to look for supervision from across oceans,” Mnangagwa said.

Chakwera, who was elected president in June, is on a two-day visit to Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is due to hold general elections in 2023.

Related posts:

  1. Sadc seeks lasting peace for DRC
  2. Sadc seeks lasting peace for DRC
  3. Zimbabweans stage solo social media protests against human rights abuse in the country
  4. Malawi leader jets in
  5. Zim, Malawi bolster ties 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Dash 1 hour ago

    Well he would say that, wouldn’t he? With international observers there is less chance he can rig the elections or beat the opposition into submission…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *