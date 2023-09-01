Zimbabwe: Protests likely nationwide through mid-September following contested election results /update 4

Protests likely across Zimbabwe through mid-September after opposition leaders reject election results. Possible violence.

Event

Further opposition-led and election-related protests are likely nationwide, particularly in Harare, through at least mid-September. The main opposition party, the Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC), has rejected the general election results. On Aug. 29, the CCC and the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) called for a re-run of the election due to alleged fraud. International observers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), the US, and the EU have also claimed irregularities during the polling process.

Heightened tensions are likely nationwide over the coming days. An increased security presence, as well as road traffic and business disruptions, are likely around any political events or protests that occur. Gatherings are likely along major routes and near government buildings, particularly in urban centers. Clashes between security forces, opposing rival activists, and other forms of political violence are likely. The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and the CCC have been implicated in incidents of violence in the past; while most violence is usually directed toward opposing supporters, it can occasionally affect bystanders and businesses. Officials may impose additional restrictive measures, such as temporary curfews, or internet shutdowns to deter violence or in the event of significant unrest.

Context

Late Aug. 26, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ZANU-PF the winner with 52.6 percent of the vote, while his main rival, Nelson Chamisa of the CCC, received 44 percent.

This is the second consecutive contested election. In 2018, following Mnangwgwa’s first electoral victory, opposition supporters staged a day of demonstrations in Harare, and after clashes with police, the military dispersed groups from the city center, allegedly firing live rounds on crowds. At least six people were killed in the violence. Police disrupted several other opposition gatherings following the violence.

Advice

Avoid all gatherings due to the likelihood of violence. Exercise caution near demonstration sites. If violence erupts, leave the area immediately and take refuge in a secure, nongovernmental building. Consider taking alternative routes to circumvent violence-affected areas. Monitor local media for details concerning political gatherings, as organizers may not announce plans in advance. Refrain from wearing yellow clothing due to its association with the lead opposition party (CCC). Follow instructions issued by local authorities. Leave immediately and take refuge in a secure, nongovernmental building if violence erupts. Maintain contact with your diplomatic representation.