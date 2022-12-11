Source: Zimbabwe ruling elite detachment from reality makes them insensitive to citizens’ suffering
That is a given!
Why?
No matter how noble intentioned one may be in their quest to serve the citizenry – especially, as impoverished as we find in Zimbabwe – being in those lofty offices of power for too long, eventually renders one detached from the real life on the ground.
Subsequently, this inevitably translates in a leadership that has become numb and desensitized to the everyday suffering endured by the people they are supposed to lead, and whose livelihoods they should be improving.
Which is exactly what we witness in utter bewilderment with our leaders in Zimbabwe.
After enjoying the trappings of power for four decades – occupying various portfolios within the ruling establishment – we now have a ruling elite that can no longer relate to the tragic plight of Zimbabweans, whose lives have been reduced to a daily battle for survival.
How else can anyone describe those in power – who already live in vulgar opulence, in the midst of stinking poverty – always coming up with schemes whose only purpose is to further enrich them, or buffering them from feeling even the slightest pain felt by millions of ordinary citizens?
I will not even bother going back into the tedious 42 year long history of self-serving policies – as that will need an entire book.
Why go back to how those in power gave themselves the best and biggest farms during the early 2000s land reform program – ostensibly, meant to ‘address colonial imbalances’ – whilst, the other few who ‘benefited’, by virtue of being aligned to the ruling ZANU PF party, were awarded whatever scraps were left over?
Or, how several programs implemented under the pretext of ‘farm mechanization’, or ‘youth/women empowerment’, or even relief packages meant for the poor – ended up only enriching the high and mighty, whilst the intended beneficiaries generally continued in their poverty and suffering.
Let us jump straight to the latest reports of at least 100 top government officials – such as, ministers, commissioners and military generals – being rewarded with ‘free’ solar power system installations in their homes.
Of course, there is never anything free under the sun – as someone somewhere has to fork out the money – and, in this regards, it is the same hapless ever-suffering citizenry, whose tax dollars are sponsoring the lavish lifestyles of those in power.
With each 5 Kva system alleged to be costing the taxpayer a whopping US$14,000 – nonetheless, typical to nature, the figure has been deliberately ballooned by 200 percent (as the normal prize is supposed to be between US$3,000 and US$5,000).
There is no prize for guessing the reasons for these mathematical shenanigans – since, we have already established that everything this government does is carefully crafted to unfairly benefit the ruling elite.
In spite of the already glaring cruelty of only a measly 100 out of a 15 million-strong population (forced to endure over 20 hours of electricity outages on a daily basis) being singled out for these solar systems – this inflated price will undoubtedly be pocketed by some within this privileged few.
Did we not witness the same at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when shady deals were entered into between the government of Zimbabwe and dubious characters (who were not even involved in any real identifiable business ventures) – being awarded multi-million dollar tenders to supply PEPs (personal protective equipment) at scandalously inflated amounts?
Or, the people of the capital Harare, ordered to pay millions of dollars a month to the same questionable individual – under the guise of their waste being turned into energy – yet, they city struggling to provide reliable clean potable water, and health institutions failing to cater for the growing population.
Of course, the trophy for ‘the most outrageous scandal of all time’ goes to the recently announced so-called ‘housing loans’ offered to cabinet ministers, their deputies and legislators – costing the taxpayer a shocking US$500,000, US$350,000 and US$40,000 respectively for each recipient.
Which, considering the country has 20 minister, with their deputies, and 350 MPs – the total comes to a jaw dropping US$31 million!
In all these cases, the ordinary suffering populace has not, and will never, benefit a single thing.
Ironically, as these 100 top officials, cabinet ministers and their deputies, as well as MPs enjoy these goodies – this amount would have been enough to construct a 50MW power station, able to supply enough electricity to a large city – removing the need for all those individual solar systems.
But, this is Zimbabwe – and, our leaders do not think as the rest of us do.
Anything that directly improves the livelihoods of the ordinary people is a taboo – as long as there is nothing in it for the political elite.
I always imagine those top officials seated around a huge table, and trying to come up with ‘development programs’ for the nation – and, if one is suggested, they all inquire how they (the ruling elite) will personally benefit.
If there is nothing in it for them, and everything benefiting the people – the idea is immediate vetoed and scratched off.
For instance, the much-hyped Beit Bridge border post rehabilitation.
A friend of mine, who is good with these things, came up with some interesting calculations.
The prestigious and humongous East Rand Mall in Boksberg (South Africa) was built for R2.4 billion – which at today’s exchange rate is equivalent to US$133 million.
Yet, the much vaunted Beit Bridge border post upgrade was done at a staggering cost of US$300 million.
Using the current exchange rate you would have built two brand new East Rand Malls, and remained with a lot of change to play with.
This is how I see things in Zimbabwe – those in power have overstayed – and as such, have become too self-absorbed to the extent of being detached and desensitized from the real life of those they supposedly lead.
Which is why they always want to remind us of the ‘evil’ colonial era and their liberation struggle days – since that was the only and last time they actually tasted some form of suffering.
Furthermore, they will never tire telling us of ‘enjoying the fruits of our hard-worn independence’ – as, they are the only ones actually enjoying life in Zimbabwe.
They may hear of our suffering – but, I seriously doubt if they truly understand what we are going through.
Surely, if they felt what we felt on a daily basic, there was no way they would be doing what they are doing.
That is why I have always asserted that, the ordinary citizens themselves need to stand up against this evil – and, refuse to be divided by politicians and political parties.
Our challenges and struggles are the same – regardless of political affiliation – and, it is extremely disturbing watching how we are made to fight each other by politicians (whether in government or opposition).
If Zimbabweans had been united as one – viewing each other as one group of victims being made to suffer by those in power – we would have since won our total emancipation a long time ago.
However, we spend most of our time fighting amongst ourselves – yellow versus green versus red – whilst our oppressors look on, as they laugh at us.
Only we can free ourselves – but, as long as we allow ourselves to see everything through the eyes of our political parties – we will be crying for a very long time to come.
Those in leadership positions will never turn around and attend to our needs – without us piling enormous pressure on them.
They have already forgotten about us – due to their long stay in their ivory towers, divorced from everyday ordinary life – and, it is up to us to bring the change we want.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
COMMENTS